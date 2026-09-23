LEGENDS | Celebrate Bollywood Icon Jackie Shroff's Iconic Journey In Indian Cinema
LEGENDS | Popularly known as Bidu, Jackie Shroff's career spans over four decades, and he has appeared in 250 films in multiple languages.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Bollywood icon Jackie Shroff is set to take centre stage at LEGENDS – Jackie Shroff: An Iconic Journey in Indian Cinema, an exclusive event celebrating his remarkable journey and enduring contribution to Indian cinema.
The special conversation will bring audiences closer to the man behind some of Indian cinema’s most memorable performances, offering an opportunity to hear Jackie Shroff reflect on his career, experiences, milestones and the changing landscape of the film industry. The event is scheduled for September 26, 2026, from 1:00 PM onwards, at Republic Media Network HQ.
Known for his distinctive screen presence, versatility and decades-long association with Indian cinema, Jackie Shroff has built a career spanning generations. From memorable characters to his unique style and persona, his journey has made him one of the most recognisable figures in Hindi cinema.
LEGENDS – Jackie Shroff: An Iconic Journey in Indian Cinema promises an intimate conversation about his life and career, giving fans and cinema enthusiasts an opportunity to experience his story beyond the screen.
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Event Details
Event: LEGENDS – Jackie Shroff: An Iconic Journey in Indian Cinema
Date: September 26, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM onwards
Venue: Republic Media Network HQ
Book Your Tickets
Those looking to attend the exclusive experience can book their tickets online through the official registration page.
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Who is Jackie Shroff?
Popularly known as Bidu, Jackie Shroff's career spans over four decades and has appeared in 250 films in multiple languages. He made his debut with the actioner Hero, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office and made him an overnight star. Since then, there was no looking back for the veteran actor, and he went on to give box office hits, such as Andar Baahar, Aaj Ka Daur, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Izzat, Parinda, Rangeela, and Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri.
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