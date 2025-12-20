Leonardo DiCaprio's Reaction To Jennifer Lawrence's 'You'd Look Great With Teen Daughter' Shade Is Turning Out To Be Meme Of The Year

Variety's Actors On Actors segment saw Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio interviewing each other. They have co-starred in the 2021 comedy drama Don't Look Up, and this year, while DiCaprio has impressed fans with his raw performance in One Battle After Another, Lawrence's Die My Love has left viewers in awe of her. Even though the duo's Actors On Actors segment is an insightful peek into their onscreen performances this year and their much celebrated acting careers, a section where Lawrence comments on how she feels bad for DiCaprio for not having a daughter has gone totally viral.

Many on the internet are calling DiCaprio's reaction to Lawrence's comment "meme of the year", while others mentioned how the Silver Linings Playbook actress "perfectly shaded" DiCaprio. The Revenant star plays a single dad to a teen girl in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another. Lawrence mentioned how she saw girl dad energy in him because of his role. "I really loved seeing you be a dad. Like, I’m so sad that you don’t have a teenage daughter. You look great with one,” Lawrence said.

Also read: Avatar Memes Go Viral After Avengers Doomsday Teasers Leak Online

DiCaprio was evidently taken aback by Lawrence's mention of his private life. Netizens noticed how the Titanic star, who is infamous for dating only "25-year-olds or lesser", could not see the underlying sarcasm in Lawrence's remark. He instead passes it off with a smile without saying anything.

Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio with (L to R) Camila Morrone, Gisele Bündchen and Bar Refaeli | Image: X

"She understood the assignment. Perfectly (sic)," commented a netizen. Another one said, "Everybody was saying she would totally say something. I'm glad she did (sic)." Another Insta user noted, "I'm still not sure if she was actually aware of what she was doing (sic)."

Advertisement