Who Will Watch Avatar Fire And Ash Now? Memes Go Viral After Avengers Doomsday Teasers Leak Online

Avengers: Doomsday is probably the biggest movie to come out from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The multi-starrer is directed by Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War fame, and anticipation surrounding the tentpole superhero flick is sky high. While there is still a year to go for its grand release, Marvel Studios is planning to treat fans with four different teasers of Avengers: Doomsday which will be attached to Avatar: Fire And Ash, set to release on December 19. The fact that fans will get a chance to get the first look at Avengers: Doomsday during Avatar 3 screenings was another reason for viewers to head to cinema halls for James Cameron's film.

Robert Downey Jr will return to MCU in Avengers: Doomsday | Image: X

However, teasers of Avengers: Doomsday have now leaked online and introduce various characters in the universe facing off against the supervillain Dr Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. While Marvel Studios is actively taking down alleged leaked clips of the upcoming film from all social media platforms, fans have already seen them. In fact, fan theories about what could be the plot of Avengers: Doomsday based on the teasers and that its a direct follow up to Avengers: Endgame are also being heavily discussed online.

Avatar 3 memes have also gone viral, with many saying that "there's no need to watch the film" now as Avengers: Doomsday teasers have already been leaked and watched online, days before their official premiere with Avatar 3. Since there is no official digital release schedule of Avengers teasers, those willing to watch it would have to head to cinema halls to watch Avatar 3. For some, that compulsion is no longer there as leaked clips are everywhere.

Meanwhile, the advance booking collection of Avatar 3 are nowhere near Avatar: The Way Of Water. Avengers: Doomsday teasers to be played with James Cameron's film had certainly hyped moviegoers for Avatar 3. Whether or not that is anymore a hook for cinemagoers remains to be seen.