Locals Protest Against Dua Lipa-Callum Turner's £1.7 Million Sicily Wedding, Couple Assures Monetary Compensation

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are hosting a multi-day wedding party in Italy over the weekend. The celebration comes days after the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in London on May 31. For the couple's wedding celebration, several high-profile guests and celebrities were seen frequenting Palermo city in Sicily. This allegedly disrupted the lives of the locals, who took to the town square against the wedding party of Dua Lipa.

Why are locals protesting against Dua Lipa's wedding?

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are celebrating their marital union in a high-profile Italian wedding, which has been priced at £1.3 million (₹16.51 crore). Since the wedding party included several bigwigs from the world of entertainment, authorities shut several roads and other public places for added privacy and security. As reported by International media, these restrictions have made the lives of locals more challenging.

As per reports and social media posts, local residents of Palermo have displayed big banners across the city against the wedding celebration. Posters like ‘our city is not for rent’ and ‘Palmero is not for the rich' have cropped up in several parts of the Italian city. Not just road closures, locals have also flagged the early shutting down of businesses due to the event as an issue.

As per a report in The Sun, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have offered £5,000 (₹6.3 Lakh) to all those affected by the calls made by the authorities. However, there is no official confirmation of the same.

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Celebs galore at Dua Lipa-Callum Turner's wedding