Dua Lipa-Callum Turner's Sicily Wedding Celebration Is Bookstore Themed, Here's Why

On May 31, global pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner officially tied the knot, marrying in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. Days after the private ceremony, the couple headed to Italy for a multi-day wedding celebration. Several photos and videos of the couple from Sicily, Italy, are now doing the rounds on social media.

In the viral videos, Dua Lipa could be seen grooving at her wedding celebrations. Videos of her dancing on the balcony and enjoying PDA moments with her husband have surfaced online. Social media users took notice of the unique wedding decor at the ceremony, which featured a bookstore.

A bookshelf stacked with some books adorned the background, as round tables with cosy seating made up the setup of the cocktail reception of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner. The giant bookstore setup was placed at the venue as an ode to the moment their relationship began.

In an interview with British Vogue, Dua Lipa confirmed that she met Callum Turner while dining seperately at a cafe in London. She recalled that the second time they met, they struck up a conversation over the same book that they were reading. Callum also recalled the exact moment Cupid struck him and mentioned that when Dua told him she had just finished the first chapter of the book, he romantically retorted, "So we're on the same page." The decor of the first event of their multi-day Italian wedding seems to be an ode to their first meeting.

Advertisement