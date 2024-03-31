Updated March 30th, 2024 at 22:47 IST
Maharastra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Attends Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Screening With Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda | Image:Varinder Chawla
Maharastra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined the team of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar on Saturday night at the screening of the film based on the life and times of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. Present at the event were Randeep Hooda, who essays the title role in the biopic and also serves as the director, Ankita Lokhande, Mrinal Dutt, Prasad Oak, Subodh Bhave, Sayali Sanjeev, Amruta Khanvilkar, Siddharth Jadhav and others.
Published March 30th, 2024 at 22:47 IST
