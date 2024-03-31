Advertisement

Maharastra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined the team of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar on Saturday night at the screening of the film based on the life and times of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. Present at the event were Randeep Hooda, who essays the title role in the biopic and also serves as the director, Ankita Lokhande, Mrinal Dutt, Prasad Oak, Subodh Bhave, Sayali Sanjeev, Amruta Khanvilkar, Siddharth Jadhav and others.

A photo from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar screening in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla