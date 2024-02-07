Advertisement

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Bihar-based singer Maithili Thakur for her soulful rendition of a song dedicated to Maa Shabri. PM Modi, in a recent post on social media platform X, highlighted how the event is evoking memories of incidents from the life of Lord Ram across the nation.

How did PM Modi praise Maithili Thakur?

He tweeted, "The occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is reminding my family members across the country of every incident related to the life and ideals of Lord Shri Ram. One such emotional incident is related to Shabari. Listen to how Maithili Thakur ji has put it in her melodious tunes.”

Maithili Thakur expressed her gratitude to PM Modi

Born in Bihar's Benipatti, Thakur is a versatile singer known for her renditions in languages such as Hindi, Bhojpuri, and Maithili. Sharing her excitement about the upcoming ceremony, Thakur told ANI, “The whole country is excited for this (Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony). I am very lucky that I will be able to witness this ceremony in this lifetime.”

According to the Ramayana, Maa Shabari is celebrated for her unwavering devotion to Lord Ram and is known for offering half-eaten fruits to Lord Ram during his exile.

More about Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The grand ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is scheduled for January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to attend. Several leaders and dignitaries from various fields have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

PM Narendra Modi | Image: File

The Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony commenced on January 16, a week before the main event. The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the Garbha Griha of the Ram Temple on Friday amid chants of Jai Shri Ram. Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will lead the main rituals during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.