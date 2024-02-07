English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Spotted Together On A Date Amid Breakup Rumours

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted together amid rumours of their breakup. The couple were spotted driving together in the city.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made news for their turbulent romance. Media reports claimed that the actors had split. However, their recent spotting together has cleared the air on the same. 

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor quash breakup rumours 

On January 19, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai together. The actors were spotted driving around in town. The couple sported casual outfits for their night out. 

Their spotting comes at a time when the actors have found themselves amid split rumours. Several reports claiming that the couple parted ways have been doing the rounds on social media. Amid the breakup rumours, the actors were spotted on a date. While the couple did not pose for the paparazzi together, they were spotted in a car together.

Malaika Arora visits Arjun Kapoor amid breakup rumours 

Earlier this month, Malaika Arora was spotted arriving at her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s house on January 5. A viral video captured the actress in a chic grey-hued co-ord set, consisting of a loose-fitted long top and flared pants. The video went viral on social media as a confirmation that the couple had not parted ways. 

Malaika Arora snapped outside Arjun Kapoor's residence | Image: Varinder Chawla 

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor ignited breakup rumours when they did not ring in the new year together. Several Bollywood celebrities were seen spending the last days of their year with their significant others, and a lot of them were spotted leaving the bay for their overseas vacation. The couple, who are always seen enjoying their time together on special occasions and sharing it on social media, spent the holiday season separately. Malaika celebrated Christmas with her son Arhaan Khan, while Arjun was on an overseas trip with his sister Anshula Kapoor. The fans were also quick to notice the couple’s absence in each other’s Instagram posts during the entire holiday season, sparking their breakup rumours.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

