Malaika Arora Cozies Up To Splitsvilla X6 Fame Sorab Bedi Amid Her Dating Rumours With 19-Year Younger Businessman Harsh Mehta

After being in a steady relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora moved on from the Bollywood actor after their break-up in 2024. Malaika's name has recently been linked to much younger businessman Harsh Mehta. After they were first snapped together at Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai late last year, social media users began speculating about their relationship. The fact that Harsh is around 19 years younger than Malaika raised eyebrows. They even seemed to confirm their romance as they vacationed in Italy in February this year.

Malaika sparked dating rumours with Harsh Mehta after attending a concert with him | Image: X

While Malaika continues to face scrutiny over her love life and romantic involvement younger men, she was seen cozying up to Splitsvilla X6 contestant Sorab Bedi. The pictures and videos of Malaika and Sorab are from the inauguration ceremony of the former's restaurant Sweeney in Mumbai. Sorab, who is an actor and model by profession, joined other celebs and social media influencers on the opening night of Malaika's new spot.

Advertisement

Malaika snapped with Sorab Bedi at Sweeney's opening night | Image: Instagram

A video he posted on his social media saw him cozying up to Malaika. He wrapped his arms around her as they recorded a video together. Sorabh also posted a series of snaps from the event and a few of them saw him with Malaika. After Sorab posted his cozy pictures with Malaika, netizens even tagged Sorab's Splitsvilla X6 partner Niharika Tiwari in the comments section to tease him.

"Niharika ab aapko maregi ... waiting for next reel ll you and Niharika (sic)," commented an Instagram user. Another one noted, "What's the need of that unnecessary cringe tight hug (sic)."

Advertisement