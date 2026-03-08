OTT Releases This Week: One Piece 2, Sankalp, Made In Korea, Zootopia 2, Resort And More Movies And Web Series To Stream

Check out the new OTT releases this week | Image: Republic

OTT Releases This Week: While exciting releases on the big screens are still awaited, new and trending titles will premiere on various streaming platforms this week. Here's a list of movies and web series debuting on OTT this week.

One Piece Season 2

The live action remake of the very popular anime One Piece is all set to debut its second season on March 10. As Monkey Luffy embarks on the epic sea adventures with his gang, notorious pirates await them. This season will have 8 episodes.

Where to watch: Netflix

Sankalp

Nana Patekar marks his debut in the OTT space with the political thriller Sankalp. This series directed by Prakash Jha will stream for free from March 11.

Where to watch: MX Player

Scarpetta

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis star in the thriller series Scarpetta, based on the eponymous novel by by Patricia Cornwell. This season will have eight episodes and begins streaming on March 11.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Made In Korea

Tamil-language romantic drama Made in Korea, directed by Ra Karthik and headlined by Priyanka Mohan, has skipped theatrical release and will debut directly on OTT on March 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Virgin River Season 7

Newly married, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) pursue their dream of adopting a baby, while old loves smolder and new threats challenge Virgin River. The new season of the romantic drama series debuts on March 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pookie

Tamil movie Pookie, exploring Gen Z romance and relationship issues will debut directly on OTT on March 12. It will be available in multiple languages online.

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Family McMullen

The Family McMullen is the follow up to Edward Burns’ family drama The Brothers McMullen. Three Irish American brothers from New York return on March 15.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Couple Friendly

Telugu romantic drama Couple Friendly stars Santosh Soban and Manasa Varanasi. After a decent run at the box office, the movie is expected to stream from March 13.

Where to watch: Netflix

Funky

Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar star in the Telugu rom-com Funky. After faring poorly at the box office, the movie is set to stream from March 13.

Where to watch: Netflix

Resort

Tamil web series Resort stars Eruma Saani fame Vijay Kumar Rajendran. Set in the fictional RR Resort, the story follows Vetri, an uneducated housekeeping staff member with raw culinary talent who dreams of becoming a chef, setting up a compelling clash of ambition and hierarchy. The cast also includes Thalaivasal Vijay, Keerthi Amar, Abeneya Nethrun, Dharshana Sripal, Sai Dhanya, and Badava Gopi, among others. Episodes premiere on March 13.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Zootopia 2

Hollywood's top grossing movie last year, animated feature Zootopia 2 is all set to begin its streaming journey from March 13.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Rooster

Comedy web series Rooster stars Steve Carell of The Office fame. The show focuses on the complicated relationship between Carell's character, who is an author, and his complicated relationship with his daughter. Episodes stream from March 9.