Mannara Chopra Slams Airline Staff For Rude Behaviour, Management Replies

Mannara Chopra rose to popularity with her recent appearance at a popular reality show. The actress took to her social media account to share ordeals of her recent travels. The actress shared her troublesome experience with the airline.

Mannara Chopra slams airlines

On February 18, Mannara Chopra took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to slam Akasa Airlines after her recent trip with the airline. She recalled having traveled by the airlines twice and facing a plight both times. She noted that first her baggage was damaged and this time, the airline staff behaved rudely with her.

A screengrab of Mannara Chopra's post | Image: Mannara/X

Taking to her social media she wrote, “The worst airlines to travel with Akasa Air. This is my second experience with them, the first time I travelled they damaged my bag and this time I’m not feeling well. They ended up being rude again.”

Akasa airlines replies to Mannara Chopra

The airline replied to her complaint and wrote, “We regret to hear about your experience, Mannara. We understand that our team met you at the airport and explained the excess baggage policy. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to waive the fee.” However, Mannara was not completely on board with the response and maintained her stance that the employee was rude, She added, “Your manager was not even courteous enough to come and understand the issue.”

A file photo of Mannara Chopra I Image: Mannara Chopra/Instagram

Mannara’s ordeal is now doing rounds on social media. Her fans and followers have come out in support of the actress. For the unversed, Mannara is the cousin of actresses Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. She recently become the second runner up in a popular reality show. Mannara has worked in several Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. She was a part of Rouge (2017), Anubhav Sinha’s Zid (2014), Prema Geema Jantha Nai (2014), Jakkanna (2016), Thikka (2016) and Sita (2019).