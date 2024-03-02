Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 13:13 IST

Mark Zuckerberg Gets Ready For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Jungle-themed Pre-wedding Party

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with his wife Pricilla decked up according to the theme of the Ambani pre-wedding Day 2 party, which was Walk in the Wildside.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg with wife Priscilla Chan. | Image:Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant are hosting a three-day pre-wedding festivity. Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla are among the several international personalities in attendance at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. March 2 is the second day of the grand celebrations and the theme for the first half of the day is “a walk in the wildside”.

Jungle themed party on Day 2 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

The first half of the day will see the guests experiencing in person how the family helps wildlife, through their new environmentally aligned Vantara project. The second day of the festivities would feature 'A Walk on the Wildside' themed event. They're asked to wear "jungle fever" outfits, making the day both fun and focused on helping animals.

The event will be held outdoors at the Ambani's' animal rescue center in Jamnagar. The fun theme is perfect for a day event, where the guests can wear colourful, vibrant outfits to reflect the sentiment of being close to nature. Floral, leaf-patterned outfits will rule the day.

Mark Zuckerberg with wife | Image: Instagram - Pricilla Chan

Mark sticks to the Jungle fever theme

The CEO of Meta followed the dress code completely, as he dressed up in an animal-print shirt. We can also spot wild trees, plants and flowers on his shirt, with a relaxed fit. A prominent tiger print makes the outfit stand out. His wife Pricilla, on the other hand, got ready in a snake-print body strappy hugging gown. The couple kept their looks simple for the day as the event lined up is exploring the Ambani' animal rescue center in Jamnagar called Vantara.

Love an Indian wedding - Mark Zuckerberg

On March 1, CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo from the first day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The business magnate had donned a black suit with dragonfly embroidery, while his wife Priscilla Chan looked chic in a sleeveless black gown with similar golden embroidery. The couple twinned in black for the first day of the three-day festivity. 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 12:51 IST

