Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

It's controversial/ Matthew Perry was abusive, 'hurled table' at ex-fiancee Molly Hurwitz, lied about sobriety: Reports

Matthew Perry "hurled table" at his ex and "threw live-in sober companion against the wall," according to media reports. The actor died in October last year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry file photo | Image:Matthew Perry/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom FRIENDS, died on October 28 last year. In the aftermath of his tragic passing, revelations about the dark struggles behind his comedic facade have come to light. Reportedly, he was abusive to several women, including his ex-fiancee, Molly Hurwitz.

Details about Matthew Perry's alleged abusive behaviour

According to a report in US Weekly, Matthew Perry "hurled table" at his ex and "threw live-in sober companion against the wall." Sources close to the late actor told the outlet that he "threw a coffee table" at Molly Hurwitz in 2021 after she questioned him about cheating, reported aceshowbiz.com.

For the unversed, Perry and Hurwitz started dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020. However, they reportedly called it off amid rumours that he was reportedly flirting with then-19-year-old Kate Haralson on the dating app Raya.

(File photo of Matthew Perry | Image: AP)

The sources begged to differ, telling the publication that Hurwitz actually broke up with Perry in February 2021 after having a "huge fight" on Valentine's Day. The exes were arguing after she found out that he purchased a romantic gift for someone else he also met on Raya.

"He threw a coffee table at her and told her that she was crazy. He hated that she dumped him and he had terrible abandonment issues," the source told the outlet. " The Daily Mail also reported that Perry allegedly pushed his live-in sober companion, Morgan Moses, into a wall and "threw her onto a bed" in March 2022 during an alleged "meltdown."

(File photo of Matthew Perry | Image: AP)

Morgan subsequently quit her job as his sober companion following the incident and ended all contact with Matthew a year before his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing was released in November 2022. "Morgan was no longer working with Matthew. He had a horrible breakdown and in the heat of the moment he could not control his emotions," the source shared.

He said, "He had a fear that he was going to be abandoned. He shoved Morgan into a wall and threw her onto a bed. She left... The man those close to him knew and the man that the world saw were two very different people."

(File photo of Matthew Perry | Image: AP)

Matthew Perry died of 'acute effects of ketamine'

The Friends star had been receiving ketamine infusions regularly before his death, but the report noted that the ketamine found in his body came from elsewhere. His last infusion occurred a week and a half before he died, and its half-life is only three to four hours. Perry had previously written about his dislike of ketamine in his 2022 memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir', saying he often felt like he was “dying” during the treatments he received while staying at a Swiss rehab during the pandemic.

(Inputs from IANS)

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:09 IST

