×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

MC Stan's YouTube Channel Hacked, Rapper Alerts Fans

MC Stan urged his followers to be cautious and avoid clicking on any links, highlighting the prevalence of scams after his account got hacked.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
MC Stan
MC Stan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rapper MC Stan informed his fans that his YouTube channel had been hacked by unknown miscreants. He asked YouTube India to help him with his channel, which had over 9 million subscribers on the platform. He also took to his Instagram handle to warn his fans against clicking on malicious links on his YouTube channel.

MC Stan's YouTube channel hacked

MC Stan urged his followers to be cautious and advised against scanning QR codes or clicking on unfamiliar links to reduce the risk of falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

MC Stan's story | Image: Instagram

 

"Famm kisne toh yede ki leke youtube hack kia hai kya malum kya scene yaar sabr karo thoda!! @youtubeindia My yt channel is hacked!" MC Stan posted on his Instagram stories.

MC Stan's story on Instagram | Image: Instagram

 

"QR code scan mat karna aur konsi link pe jaana mat click mat karna kuch bhi scam ho sakta hai," he further told his fans. "Public konsi link pe click mat karna," MC Stan added.

All we need to know about MC Stan

MC Stan is an Indian rapper and performer with a huge fan base. His real name is Altaf Shaikh, and he rose to prominence with his hit song Basti Ka Hasti, which is still one of his fans' favourites. Stan prefers to keep it private. He avoids public gatherings and media appearances.

MC Stan surprised his fans by taking part in one of the most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss 16. The rapper had an interesting journey in the Bigg Boss house, as he struggled to mingle with the majority of the contestants at first.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

11 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

16 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

41 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

an hour ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Who is Nayab Saini, Likely To Take Over as New Haryana CM

    Politics News6 minutes ago

  2. All You Need To Know About Chhau, Eastern India's Traditional Folk Dance

    Lifestyle6 minutes ago

  3. Supreme Court Halts Board Exams For Classes 5, 8 & 9 in Karnataka | Deta

    Education9 minutes ago

  4. How To Celebrate Pet-friendly Holi With Your Furry Friends

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  5. Odisha: Nitin Gadkari Sanctions NH Projects Worth Rs 374 Crore

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo