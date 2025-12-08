'Mentally And Physically Disturbed,' Writes DJ Nicky Who Was Set To Perform At Goa Nightclub Before Deadly Fire Killed 25

Goa: a devastating fire at Birch by Romeo Lane left at least 25 people dead, and six injured on the night of December 7. DJ Nicky was among the several artists lined up to perform for the ‘Bollywood night’ at the popular nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. Taking to her Instagram account, Mita Nikki, known as DJ Nicky, assured her followers of her safety and shared how she narrowly escaped the tragedy.

DJ Nicky's close shave in the Goa Nightclub fire

Taking to her Instagram account earlier, DJ Nicky wrote, “Hey everyone. Just wanted to let you know I'm okay and safe. This incident happened on the way, before I could reach Birch Goa last night. “Still shaken and heartbroken thinking about what happened. Praying for the souls we lost and for all those who are injured to recover soon. Please keep them and their families in your prayers."

A screengrab of DJ Nicky's post | Image: Instagram

In another follow-up note today, she wrote, “From what happened in Goa, I've definitely learned one thing: life is unpredictable. Stop fighting, stop arguing, and spend as much time as you can with your loved ones, because you never know what might happen. Due to the Goa incident, I've been mentally and physically disturbed for the past couple of days. I need some space.”



Police make rapid arrests in Goa nightclub fire, owners still at large

Goa Police on Monday announced the arrest of a fifth individual in connection with the devastating fire at a restaurant-cum-club in North Goa's Arpora that claimed 25 lives. According to police, the latest accused, Bharat Karan Singh Kohli, 49, a resident of Punjabi Basti, Sabji Mandi, Delhi, oversaw daily operations of Birch by Romeo Lane on behalf of the owners. He has been taken into custody as part of the ongoing probe into the incident.

