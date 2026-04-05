Mera Reaction Bahot Loud Tha: Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma Breaks Silence After Ghaziabad Concert Fiasco, Requests Management To Not Take Action Against Fan

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma performed a concert at Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology (RKGIT) in Ghaziabad on April 3. A video from her live performance began doing the rounds immediately after the concert. In the clip, a concert attendee was seen jumping on the stage and making a hurried movement towards the singer, startling her. As a result, she shrieked on the mic, prompting the security personnel to escort the man outside.

The video began doing the rounds online with concerns over the artists' security being flagged. In the video, Sunanda was seen leaving the stage mid-way following police intervention in the matter. She did not return to the stage, and the show was called off mid-way.

A day after the incident, the Punjabi singer took to her Instagram account to share her first statement regarding the matter. In a video message, the singer shared, “Hello everyone, there was a little mishap yesterday at RKGIT College in Ghaziabad. When I was on stage, my focus was elsewhere. Suddenly, a student came on stage, and no one noticed how he had suddenly appeared. Everyone was scared, and I was too. My reaction was very quick and very loud. Artists like us have to be a little cautious due to security reasons."



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She added, “He came unexpectedly, and we weren't prepared for it, so we left immediately.” In her video message, the singer said she requested that the college administration not take any action against the student who created the chaos at the concert. She continued, “I've heard that the college has taken some strict action against the student. So I request everyone to forgive him, because I have forgiven him too. Sometimes the way someone expresses love goes a little wrong. I don't think he had any ill intentions, but the way he expressed it went a little wrong. So I request everyone to forgive him. I also want to tell that student that if you love and respect someone, there must be a way to do it.”



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