Not Getting Tickets for Dhurandhar 2, Watch Dacoit: Adivi Sesh's Slick Reply On Clashing With Ranveer Singh's Juggernaut
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer movie Dacoit is poised for a release in Hindi and Telugu on April 10. The cast and crew members unveiled the trailer of the film yesterday in Mumbai.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Dhurandhar 2 has proven to be a box office juggernaut that refuses to slow down even after a month of release. Several movies and big projects have already shifted their release dates to avert a clash with the Ranveer Singh starrer. Amid this, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit has booked an April 10 release.
At the trailer launch of the movie in Mumbai on Saturday, the actor admitted that the movie was earlier scheduled to release on March 19, but the release date has been moved due to fewer screenings owing to Dhurandhar: The Revenge. At the trailer launch event, the actor was asked whether he is nervous about Aditya Dhar's directorial crushing his film at the box office.
Adivi Sesh shared, “We were going to release it on March 19, and for the South version, the occasion of Ugadi, which is the Telugu new year, is good, but we were not getting proper showcasing because of my friend, Aditya Dhar's phenomenal Dhurandhar.”
Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Endorses Ramayana mid Massive Criticism Over Shoddy VFX
He further likened the spy thriller to IPL and said, “I think it (Dhurandhar running in theatres) will go on for another three-four months, and it should continue to run (in theatres). It's like IPL, these things are like phenomena that influence the entire culture."
Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Blames 'Physics, Less Time' For Bad VFX In YRF's War 2
Advertisement
Finally, Adivi humbly shared, "However, there's room for different kinds of cinema, and those who are not getting tickets for Dhurandhar can come and watch our film.” Dacoit is directed by Shaneil Deo. Adivi Sesh was last seen in HIT: The Second Case (2022), directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film followed the story of police officer Krishna Dev, also known as KD, who investigates a series of crimes involving female victims as part of the HIT unit in Andhra Pradesh.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.