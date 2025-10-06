Updated 6 October 2025 at 09:45 IST
'Meri Aukat Nahi...': Papon Pays Musical Tribute To Zubeen Garg During His Concert In Pune, Sings Late Singer's Track Jaane Kya | Watch
Zubeen Garg died on September 19 during a scuba diving session in Singapore. Assam's CID is investigating his death and has detained festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer’s manager Siddharth Sarma.
Papon, a veteran singer, paid an emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg, who died tragically while scuba diving in Singapore. The singer sang Garg's song during his recent concert, Shaam-e-Mehfil in Pune, and the video of the same is going viral on the internet. In the video, Papon sang Jaane Kya from the movie Pyaar Ke Side Effects and said that singing like him is out of his league, but to pay tribute to Garg, he has added some variations to fit in his style.
Papon sings Jaane Kya to pay tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg
In the video going viral on the internet, he expressed his emotions, saying, "This is my first show after he left, and I wanted to celebrate him… Zubeen Garg is among us with his voice and music." Before paying Garg a musical tribute, he added, "Meri aukat nahi hai ke unke jaise gaaon, aur yeh gaana meri zone ka bhi nahi hai. But humne isko apne zone mein banaya hai."
Soon after the video was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section, remembering the late singer. A user wrote, "Never in my worst dreams, i imagined to hear these words. Bhal hoise papon da." Another wrote, "Fact that we are talking about him past tense, still doesn’t sit right. I don’t when we will be able to digest this." A third user wrote, "We feel your pain."
Papon's emotional post after Zubeen Garg's death
Earlier, when the news of Zubeen Garg's death broke, Papon shared a throwback photo and penned an emotional note. Taking to his Instagram, he posted a photo and wrote, "Missing you so much, my brother. Stay happy wherever you are." He further requested the authorities to investigate his death. "Requesting, be investigated and fast paced, and get answers to the questions we ask for soon," he added.
Garg died on September 19 during a scuba diving session. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and was admitted to the ICU. However, despite the efforts of the doctor to save him, he succumbed to his injuries. The singer was in Singapore to participate in the North East Festival. Currently, Assam's CID is investigating his death and has detained festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer’s manager Siddharth Sarma. They are in 14 days of custody.
Published On: 6 October 2025 at 09:45 IST