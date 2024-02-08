English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

Merry Christmas Cast Fee: Katrina Kaif Charged More Than Vijay Sethupathi For This Whodunnit?

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas recently arrived in theatres and here's how much its ensemble cast charged.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas
Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s recently released film Merry Christmas is taking slow steps at the box office. Directed and written by Sriram Raghavan, the movie has become the talk of the town for its intriguing plot and the ensemble cast that has put up a good show.

Katrina reportedly charged more than Vijay in Merry Christmas

According to a recent report by Mashable, Katrina Kaif who plays the female lead has set a new benchmark with a staggering fee of ₹15 Crore, surpassing her remuneration for the blockbuster Tiger 3. Meanwhile, Vijay who is known for his massive success in hit movies like Jawan and Master secured a significant fee of ₹8 Crore for his character.

Merry Christmas poster | Image: IMDb

Adding to the magic of Merry Christmas, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar earned around Rs 2 Crore and Rs 70 Lakhs, respectively. In the Hindi version of the film, talents like Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, and Tinnu Anand bring their skills to the film. The cast fees range from Rs 1 Crore for Sanjay Kapoor to Rs 40 Lakhs for both Pratima Kazmi and Tinnu Anand.

Advertisement

Republic World's review of Merry Christmas

Republic reviewed Merry Christmas with 3.5 stars out of 5. It detailed how following the success of Andhaadhun, director Sriram Raghavan continued his signature style of delivering an edge-of-the-seat dark comedy-thriller with this film. The review highlights Raghavan's mastery in building the film's premise and setting the mood during the first half, with the plot gradually unfolding.

Advertisement
Merry Christmas poster | Image: IMDb

Our review further detailed that one standout aspect of Merry Christmas was the crackling chemistry between Vijay and Katrina. The review suggests that the film deserves to be watched in theatres for its risk-taking narrative and sensory pleasure. Amidst a mainstream movie landscape becoming formulaic, this movie stands out as a refreshing deviation and dances to its own tunes.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement