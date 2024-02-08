Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s recently released film Merry Christmas is taking slow steps at the box office. Directed and written by Sriram Raghavan, the movie has become the talk of the town for its intriguing plot and the ensemble cast that has put up a good show.

Katrina reportedly charged more than Vijay in Merry Christmas

According to a recent report by Mashable, Katrina Kaif who plays the female lead has set a new benchmark with a staggering fee of ₹15 Crore, surpassing her remuneration for the blockbuster Tiger 3. Meanwhile, Vijay who is known for his massive success in hit movies like Jawan and Master secured a significant fee of ₹8 Crore for his character.

Merry Christmas poster | Image: IMDb

Adding to the magic of Merry Christmas, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar earned around Rs 2 Crore and Rs 70 Lakhs, respectively. In the Hindi version of the film, talents like Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, and Tinnu Anand bring their skills to the film. The cast fees range from Rs 1 Crore for Sanjay Kapoor to Rs 40 Lakhs for both Pratima Kazmi and Tinnu Anand.

Republic World's review of Merry Christmas

Republic reviewed Merry Christmas with 3.5 stars out of 5. It detailed how following the success of Andhaadhun, director Sriram Raghavan continued his signature style of delivering an edge-of-the-seat dark comedy-thriller with this film. The review highlights Raghavan's mastery in building the film's premise and setting the mood during the first half, with the plot gradually unfolding.

Our review further detailed that one standout aspect of Merry Christmas was the crackling chemistry between Vijay and Katrina. The review suggests that the film deserves to be watched in theatres for its risk-taking narrative and sensory pleasure. Amidst a mainstream movie landscape becoming formulaic, this movie stands out as a refreshing deviation and dances to its own tunes.