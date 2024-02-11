Advertisement

Popular Hollywood couple Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have reached an agreement to finalise their divorce. The proceedings were confirmed through a filing obtained by PEOPLE on Friday. It's reported that the divorce case is progressing as an uncontested action and indicates that both parties have come to a mutual understanding.

Details about Sofía and Joe’s divorce settlements

According to the documents, both Vergara and Manganiello have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and marriage. The agreement has been or will be submitted to the court for approval. In his filing, Manganiello requested the termination of spousal support for both parties. Additionally, attorney fees will be determined as outlined in the proposed judgment.

The former couple announced their split in July through a joint statement shared with Page Six. They had been married for seven years, having tied the knot in November 2015 at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. In their statement, they expressed their love and care for each other and requested privacy as they navigate this new phase of their lives.

Following the joint announcement, Manganiello filed for divorce from Vergara, citing "irreconcilable differences." The date of separation was listed as July 2 with Manganiello noting the presence of a prenuptial agreement. Vergara later filed a separate request to uphold the prenup.

When Sofia revealed the reason for her divorce

In a candid interview with Spanish newspaper El País in January, Vergara shed light on the reasons behind their split. She revealed that their differing opinions on expanding their family ultimately led to their decision to divorce. Vergara, who shares a son with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, explained that she wasn't keen on having more children at her age, while Manganiello desired to start a family.

Since their separation, both Vergara and Manganiello have moved on with their lives. Manganiello has been romantically linked with actress Caitlin O'Connor, while Vergara has been spotted on multiple occasions with orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman.