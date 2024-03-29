×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

Movies Ram Charan Turned Down That Proved To Be A Game Changer For Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, Nani

While Ram Charan has some of the most of the anticipated films in his line up, the list of titles he has reportedly turned down is also surprising.

Ram Charan
Ram Charan | Image:Instagram
Ram Charan was last seen in the global hit RRR. The pan-India star is now gearing up for the release of Game Changer, directed by Shankar. He also has two big banner projects lined up, RC16 with Buchi Babu Sana, also starring Janhvi Kapoor and RC17, directed by Sukumar of Pushpa fame. While Ram Charan has some of the most of the anticipated films in his line up, the list of titles he has reportedly turned down is also surprising.

File photo of Ram Charan | Image: IMDb

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu

Gautham Vasudev Menon had approached Ram Charan to play the lead role in his musical Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu. However, he did not say yes to the project. The role then went to Nani, who teamed up with Samantha for the film which turned out to be a huge commercial and critical success.

Krishnarjuna Yudham

Did you know Ram Charan was the first choice for Merlapaka Gandhi's action comedy film titled Krishnarjuna Yudham which saw the lead actor essay double roles? The makers roped in Nani instead of the RRR star.

Poster of Krishnarjuna Yudham | Image: IMDb

Agent

Akhil Akkinneni starrer Agent was reportedly first offered to Ram Charan, who turned it down. The film bombed at the box office.

Vaaranam Aayiram

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon wanted to cast Ram Charan in Vaaranam Aayiram but the shooting schedule of Magadheera was ongoing and dates were allotted to the SS Rajamouli directorial. The film turned out to be a game changer in Suriya's career.

A still from Vaaranam Aayiram | Image: IMDb

O Kadhal Kanmani

Mani Ratnam offered Ram Charan the lead role in his romantic drama O Kadhal Kanmani but the latter turned down the part due to his busy schedule. Dulquer Salmaan stepped in to play the lead role and the film became a hit. It was also remade in Hindi as Ok Jaanu, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

