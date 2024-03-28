Advertisement

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of the second instalment of his massive hit action movie Pushpa. The second part - Pushpa: The Rule will hit the big screens on Independence Day 2024. As per new reports, the makers will soon announce the third part of the popular film series.

Will Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa return for a third part?

While fans of Allu Arjun wait in anticipation for Pushpa 2, they may rejoice to know that the actor might join forces with Sukumar once again for the third part of the film. Sources close to development tell Bollywood Hungama that the second part of the action flick will end on an open note, paving the way for the third instalment. The source said, “Sukumar and Allu Arjun have fallen in love with the character of Pushpa Raj and want to expand his adventures into a trilogy. Pushpa 2 will have an open ending that will lead to Pushpa 3 and the film will go on floors once Sukumar finishes his commitment with Ram Charan.”

The insider also claimed that scripting of Pushpa 3 will only commence after gaging the reception of the second part. They added, “Pushpa begins with Pushpa: The Rise, followed by Pushpa: The Rule, and will conclude with Pushpa: The Roar. The basic idea is locked however proper scripting will begin only on seeing the outcome of Pushpa 2. It's a great franchise with cult characters and the team is very excited to have gotten an expansion rather than just a closure in part two.” While there is no official confirmation of the news yet, fans of Allu Arjun and the Pushpa franchise have expressed excitement about the news.

What do we know about the Pushpa franchise?

The first instalment of the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, was released in 2021, at a time when people were hesitant to go to theatres due to the pandemic. However, the film was a huge success and can be credited with bringing audiences back to the big screen. Aside from its commercial success, the film was also a critical success, earning Allu Arjun and music composer Devi Sri Prasad National Awards for their contributions.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 will feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and others in pivotal roles. The film will clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again at the box office on August 15, 2024.