Mrunal Thakur Blushes Over Mention Of Her 'Chennai Connection', Fuels Wedding Rumours With Dhanush | Watch
In January this year, unverified social media posts started claiming that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur will marry in mid February.
Mrunal Thakur has been surrounded by wedding talk. Earlier in January this year, several unverified social media posts claimed that she was set to marry Dhanush in a private ceremony in mid February. This came as a shocker to fans as not only has Dhanush been divorced for a little over two years from his former wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth, but his dating rumours with Mrunal began only in May last year. Amid the viral discussions around her private life, Mrunal attended the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Do Deewane Seher Mein in Mumbai with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi.
What caught fans' attention was her reaction to her "Chennai connection". While she playfully dodged the question and passed it over to Siddhant, her blushing reaction, to many, was a sign that she was clearly hiding something. Dhanush lives in Chennai and is a noted actor in the Tamil and Indian film industry. It was evident from Mrunal's reaction that she not only acknowledged the guised query of the media personnel surrounding her love life and alleged romantic involvement with Dhanush, but even gave a shy reaction to it, further fueling the talk around their relationship.
Meanwhile, sources close to Mrunal and Dhanush have confirmed that they are not getting married in February. While those speaking on Mrunal's behalf have dismissed her wedding rumours citing her movie releases - Do Deewane Seher Mein and Dacoit - in the coming months, a close friend of Dhanush set aside second marriage speculations surrounding the Tere Ishk Mein star in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.
Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein opposite Kriti Sanon. He is currently filming for Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame. Set in the 1990s against a rugged, rural backdrop, the film is expected to release in Summer 2026.
