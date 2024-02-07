Advertisement

Last December, Mrunal Thakur set the internet talking by sharing a photo with none other than Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. Fans were thrilled to witness the meeting of these two talented actors. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Mrunal shared some intriguing details about the duo’s encounter and hinted at the possibility of collaborating on a film.

What did Mrunal say about her meeting with Daniel Radcliffe?

Reflecting on the serendipitous meeting, Mrunal humorously remarked that everyone is 'jealous' of her for getting to meet Daniel Radcliffe. Recounting the experience, she shared that she was in New York and was eager to catch a Broadway show. Despite her team declining the invitation, Mrunal got out with her sister and while strolling the streets of New York, she spotted Daniel Radcliffe.

Mrunal Thakur's Instagram story

Mrunal shared, "Suddenly, I looked down and I was like 'Daniel Radcliffe?' My sister’s like what happened, I said that’s Daniel Radcliffe. She said ‘No, you crazy hallucinating person’." To document the encounter, Mrunal quickly took out her phone and started recording. "I said 'Daniel, we love you,' and he just turned and said 'oh thank you.' And I was like 'it’s him, it’s him'," she recalled.

During this fangirl moment, two other girls approached Mrunal and were equally starstruck by the actress. One fan of Mrunal even requested a video call with her mother. The considerate actress agreed but suggested waiting for Daniel to finish his walk with the intention of not wanting to monopolise his attention.

Mrunal Thakur's Instagram story

Mrunal revealed that she manifested to work with Daniel

Mrunal expressed her admiration for Daniel’s work in front of green screens and the challenges of visualising scenes before post-production effects. Daniel graciously responded and said, "oh thank you so much." The highlight came when the two actors manifested a desire to work together on a film.

Mrunal recalled, "I would really like to share my screen space with you and work in India as an actress." Daniel responded warmly and said, "oh lovely, that’s so nice. Nice to meet you and one day that happens soon."