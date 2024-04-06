Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur was most recently seen in the movie Family Star. The actress headlined the movie along with Vijay Deverakonda and marked her third stint in the Telugu industry. Days after the film’s release, the actress sought blessings at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple.

On April 6, Mrunal Thakur was spotted at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. The actress visited the temple days after the release of Family Star. Mrunal arrived at the temple in a white kurta paired with a loose denim bottom.

Mrunal was accompanied by her parents for the visit. A video of the actress greeting the members of the paparazzi outside the temple premises is now going viral.

Family Stars opens to a dismal start at the box office

According to the early estimates of Sacnilk, the Telugu film has earned around ₹5.75 crores on its opening day. This is less than Vijay's previous films Kushi (2023) and Liger (2022). While Kushi opened to ₹16 crores, Liger minted ₹33.12 crores on its first day. Both the films were flops at the box office.

Meanwhile, for Mrunal Thakur, it is her third Telugu film after Sita Ramam (2022) and Hi Nanna (2023). Her debut Telugu film starring Dulquer Salmaan opened to ₹5.25 crores. Meanwhile, Hi Nanna earned ₹4.9 crores. Both her Telugu films were massive hits at the box office. They were also top watches on OTT after their streaming debut post-theatrical run. If the Family Star fails to recreate the magic, this will be Mrunal's first flop in the Telugu language, while the third consecutive flop for actor Vijay Deverakonda.