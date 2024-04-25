Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur, in a new interview, has opened up about people's fake displays of a perfect life on social media and hit out at artificial beauty standards. The actress, who was recently seen in Family Star, shared that she is often rolled for having a pear-shaped body. She admitted to being ‘afraid’ by the beauty standards but has decided to change it now.

I’m going to change that beauty standard by flaunting my curves, says Mrunal Thakur

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Mrunal Thakur shared that she fell prey to the beauty standards for a while. She mentioned being ‘afraid’ of wearing crop tops and skin-fitted clothes as they would not suit her ‘pear-shaped’ body. However, the actress vowed, “I’m going to change that beauty standard by flaunting my curves. Earlier I was so afraid of wearing anything body-hugging. But now, I’m like, ‘Body-hugging? Bring it on. And crop tops? Bring it on.”

A file photo of Mrunal Thakur | Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

She further questioned the need to look West to get inspiration for body positivity. Questioning the Kardashian sisters, the Hi Nanna actress said, “Why do we need Kardashians to set the beauty standards? Every Indian woman walking on the streets, they’re so curvaceous, they’re so beautiful.”

Mrunal Thakur admits having dull and down days

In the same conversation, Murnal Thakur also hit out at social media users who fake a perfect life on the apps. She shared that there are days when she is in her bed and has no motivation to get up. The actress argued that there are times when people are on holiday, on the beach but are still unhappy and they would post picture-perfect photos instead.

A file photo of Mrunal Thakur | Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

She said, “There were days where I didn’t want to wake up, I didn’t want to get out of my bed, but I did. Not for others, but for myself. I’m feeling low one day, two days, three days, weeks, months, but nobody’s going to care except your family. So I feel like it’s so important to remind ourselves that if there are bad days, there will be good days. So that was just like a proof, there are days, and it’s absolutely normal for you to feel not okay.” Mrunal Thakur’s comments are doing rounds on social media.

