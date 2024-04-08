×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

Family Star Actor Mrunal Thakur Says It Took Her Long Time To Get Noticed: I Am Finally There

Mrunal Thakur was most recently seen in the Telugu movie Family Star which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. The film hit the big screen on April 5.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Actress Mrunal Thakur
Actress Mrunal Thakur | Image:Instagram
Mrunal Thakur was most recently seen in the movie Family Star. The film marks the actress’s third venture in the Telugu industry. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Days after the film’s release, the actress shared that she feels she has finally received recognition among the audience. 

It took me a long time to reach into the hearts of the audience, says Mrunal Thakur 

Mrunal Thakur, known for her versatile performances, is earning praise for her recent release The Family Star. The actress said that it took a long time but finally, she has made a place in the hearts of the audience. Mrunal visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Saturday to seek blessings for her latest released film The Family Star which is receiving lots of love from the audience. 

The actress said: "I want to say thank you to everyone for giving me so much love. It took me a long time to reach into the hearts of the audience but now when I am finally there, I am very grateful. I will keep working hard and will bring more and more films."

Mrunal Thakur on starring in a rom-com for the first time 

Talking about doing a rom-com for the first time, she said: "I had never thought this film would be received like this. I have never done a rom-com before. So this is my first and people are loving it. They love the songs. I really enjoyed doing comedy. All my previous roles were serious and hectic. Working on this film was really like a breeze for me. Soon the film will be released in Hindi as well and the Hindi audience will also be able to enjoy the film."

Her characters of Yashna, Sita and now Indu in The Family Star have been memorable. The Family Star is a Telugu language romantic family drama film written and directed by Parasuram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, and it was released on April 5, 2024.
(With inputs from IANS) 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

