sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ New Delhi CM | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Train Derailments | Kolkata Horror |

Published 10:07 IST, September 17th 2024

MS Subbulakshmi Birth Anniversary: Vidya Balan Adorns Musician’s Iconic Look, Photos Go Viral

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures. The pictures show her dressed up as M. S. Subbulakshmi as the actress paid a photographic tribute to the legendary musician.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vidya Balan dresses up as MS Subbulakshmi on her 108th birth anniversary
Vidya Balan dresses up as MS Subbulakshmi on her 108th birth anniversary | Image: Vidya Balan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:07 IST, September 17th 2024