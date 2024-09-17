Published 10:07 IST, September 17th 2024
MS Subbulakshmi Birth Anniversary: Vidya Balan Adorns Musician’s Iconic Look, Photos Go Viral
The actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures. The pictures show her dressed up as M. S. Subbulakshmi as the actress paid a photographic tribute to the legendary musician.
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Vidya Balan dresses up as MS Subbulakshmi on her 108th birth anniversary | Image: Vidya Balan/Instagram
