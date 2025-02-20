Updated 18:26 IST, February 20th 2025
Music Composers Sachet Tandon And Parampara Name Their 2-Month-old Son Krith, Here's What Does It Mean
Sachet and Parampara Tandon have finally revealed their baby boy's name on social media. The couple welcomed their son on December 12, 2024.
Renowned musical duo Sachet and Parampara Tandon who embraced parenthood last year in December have finally revealed their baby boy’s name. The couple shared their happiness with fans on social media along with tender moments with their newborn.
Sachet-Parampara reveal their baby’s name, fans bless the family
Sachet and Parampara Tandon took to their Instagram handle and revealed the name of their baby boy to fans. Along with pictures of them with baby boy and name, they wrote in the caption, “Welcome to the World Our Miracle Boy- “Krith Tandon”. Please bless our little one with good health, happiness and a kind heart. We humbly ask for all your blessings. Love and endless thanks to all of you”.
Fans took to comment section showered blessings and one user wrote, “Such a beautiful name. God bless you Krith. Love and best wishes always @sachettandonofficial. Another user wrote, “Very very congratulations,very nice name”. “Congratulations to the sweet couple. Love and blessings to Krith”, wrote the third user.
What’s the meaning behind the name Krith?
In Sanskrit, Krith means ‘created’. It is also referred to one of the names of Lord Vishnu and it symbolises someone who is creative, inventive and popular. Moreover, this name gives a musical, artistic nature and you would do well in any occupation in the entertainment field.
For the unversed Sachet and Parampara Tandon got married on November 27, 2020 and welcomed their son on December 12, 2024. The couple had participated in a singing-based reality show in 2015. Now, they compose songs together for Bollywood films. They have built successful careers in the Indian music industry, creating some of the most cheerful and romantic songs for films like Kabir Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. They have also sung for other composers.
Published 18:26 IST, February 20th 2025