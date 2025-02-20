Officer On Duty X Review: Kunchacko Boban Takes Over Internet With Netizens Hailing As 'Perfect Mass Film'

Kunchacko Boban is back with another film Officer on Duty which released in cinemas today, ie, February 20. The movie has opened to positive reviews from fans and critics as alike and gave their verdict on social media.

Officer on Duty’s review by netizens: A hit again from Mollywood

Users of X have flooded the platform with their positive reviews. One user wrote, “#OfficerOnDuty is a compelling crime drama with a brilliant Kunchacko Boban. The way the crime and personal stories connect is superb, and Jakes Bejoy's music elevates the film. A content warning for sexual abuse and suicide themes would have been helpful for sensitive viewers.”

A user named Rahul R wrote, “#OfficerOnDuty is a decent watch. It has an incredible 1st half and an okay 2nd half. If you divide the 2nd half into 2 parts, 2nd part of 2nd half is medicore at best, I don't know why they have to have hero reels for Kubo who was actually terrific until mass hero elevation music and scenes which was utterly nonsense for this movie. Movie's villains, what they always do and why they do to some because of motives, when these two things get entangled at a point in movie, this movie start to bloat. If I talk and explain this it will be too much on spoiler territory. Action was good, cinematography also was good, but the way it is shot, if you are going to watch, pick a "Laser projection screen". Atmos mix was really good, there are some sequences that are really good. That sound of hanging moving b/w different channels repetitively was nicely done. Every actor did a good job.”

Another X user wrote, “#OfficerOnDuty - ABSOLUTE CINEMA!…Usual Cop Crime Thriller With Peak Performance, Screenplay, Direction, DOP & Other Technical Side!!…Jithu Asharaf is Here To Stay & Shahi Kabir…Then The Show Stealer #kunchakoboban Mahnn…Worth For Who Loves Crime Thrillers -4/5”.

“#OfficerOnDuty – A must watch crime thriller with an engaging screenplay and strong performances from Kunchacko Boban and the antagonist gang…

@JxBe as usual. Hats off to Jithu Asharaf for a brilliant debut and Shahi Kabir for the solid writing”, wrote the their user.

What do we know about Officer on Duty?

Officer on Duty is helmed by Jithu Asharef and is written by Shahi Kabir. The crime thriller stars Priyamani, Kunchacko Boban, Jagadish, VishaK Nair, Ramzan Muhammed, Manoj KU, Srikant Murali and Unni Lalu among others.

Poster of Officer on Duty | Source: IMDb