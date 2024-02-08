English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Music Maestro Rashid Khan Laid To Rest In His Hometown in UP With State Honours

Ustad Rashid Khan breathed his last on Tuesday at the age of 55. His mortal remains were brought to his hometown Badaun in UP for last rites.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan | Image:ANI
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Ustad Rashid Khan breathed his last on Tuesday at the age of 55. The music maestro's mortal remains were brought to his hometown of Badaun, UP, where the district administration paid a guard of honour. In a somber ceremony, music enthusiasts bid their final farewell to the late musician with tearful eyes as he was laid to rest in the Chote Sarkar graveyard on Thursday. The district administration and locals joined hands to honour Rashid Khan's legacy.

Ustad Rashid Khan laid to rest in UP

Ustad Rashid Khan's body was transported to Kolkata, where it lay in state at Rabindra Sadan for the public to pay their respects. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues were among those who offered tribute to the classical singer, who had a profound impact on the cultural heritage of the nation, reported ANI.

A file photo of Rashid Khan | Image: FanPage/X

 

The West Bengal government accorded Ustad Rashid Khan a gun salute as part of state honours, recognising his invaluable contribution to the world of music. The ceremony in Kolkata on Wednesday saw a gathering of dignitaries and music enthusiasts alike.

Rashid Khan laid to rest | Image: ANI
Rashid Khan laid to rest | Image: ANI

 

Rashid Khan's legacy

Ustad Rashid Khan, belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana, was the great-grandson of its founder, Inayat Hussain Khan. Born in Sahaswan, Badaun, on July 1, 1968, he carried forward the rich musical tradition.

In recognition of his exceptional talent, Ustad Rashid Khan was conferred with the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2006. The year 2022 witnessed him being honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan.

Beyond classical realms, Ustad Rashid Khan's music resonated in Bollywood. Iconic songs like Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajana from Jab We Met and Allah Hi Reham from My Name is Khan showcased his versatility.

Ustad Rashid Khan is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

