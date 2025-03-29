Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya’s Ex-wife, Maxes It In The Gym With ‘Buddy’ Alex Ilic | Watch

Hardik Pandya 's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic is having fun in the gym with her buddy Alex Ilic. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram handle to share a video that shows Alex dancing to a track while his headphones are on. On seeing him dancing, Natasa joins and taves over the stage by doing the hook step of the title song Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, while dancing to the song Anxiety. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Somebody’s watching me It’s my anxiety, followed by a melting face emoji.

Natasa and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya separated last year in July and since then have been co-parenting their son, Agastya.

Natasa Stankovic is open to love

In an interview with a leading portal, Natasa opened up about her life after divorce and stated that now she is open to love. She said that this year was special as she got to spend quality time with her son Agastya and host small get-togethers. However, last year was quite challenging for her but the tough times have made her wiser. While talking about her love life, the actress said this year she will open herself to new experiences, including love. She wants to go with the flow and embrace whatever life brings her way.