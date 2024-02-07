Advertisement

Amid recent controversies surrounding her film Annapoorni, actress Nayanthara appears to be finding solace in family moments. After the chaos of her film being pulled down by Netflix India due to accusations of hurting religious sentiments, Nayanthara took to her Instagram handle to share heartwarming pictures with her sons, Uyir and Ulgham.

Nayanthara drops pictures with her sons

On a serene Sunday, Nayanthara posted a photo carrying one of her sons. Dressed in a black polka-dot top, only a partial glimpse of her face is visible as her son comfortably leans on her shoulder. The caption of her post read, “All of god’s grace in one tiny face (red heart emoji).”

In her Instagram story, Nayanthara shared another picture with both her sons Uyir and Ulgham in her arms where she was seen looking into the greenery from a balcony. Accompanied by Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad's popular song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from the film Baar Baar Dekho, her picture reflected a sense of tranquillity.

When Nayanthara apologised for her Annapoorani

Addressing the controversy surrounding her film, Nayanthara posted a sincere apology acknowledging the unintentional hurt caused. The note on her Instagram read, "Crafting 'Annapoorani' was not just a cinematic endeavor but a heartfelt pursuit of inspiring resilience and instilling the spirit of never giving up. It aimed to mirror life's journey, where we learn that obstacles can be overcome with sheer willpower... In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt."

The film faced allegations of making controversial remarks about Lord Ram and promoting love jihad which led to a police case against eight individuals, including Nayanthara, in Maharashtra’s Thane district. Nayanthara has numerous projects in her pipeline including Test and Mannangatti Since 1960.