Neha Kakkar Shuts Down Divorce Buzz After 'Break From Relationship' Post Sparks Speculations: Not Going To Talk About My Personal Life...

Neha Kakkar sparked speculations about her divorce from Rohanpreet Singh after her cryptic note went viral online. Clarifying the statement, she shared that her previous notes were not about her marriage or relationship with her husband. Setting the record straight, the singer dramatically announced that she would not share anything about her personal life online, as people make a mountain of a molehill.



A file photo of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar sets the record straight on her divorce rumour with Rohanpreet Singh

On January 19, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram account to issue a clarification after deleting her previous stories. Putting all speculations to rest, she mentioned that she has no intention of divorcing Rohanpreet, whom she married in 2020. Her post read, “Guys plz don't drag my Innocent Husband or my Sweetest Family in all this plz! They are the purest people I know, and whatever I am today, it's because of their support. It's a few other people and the system that I'm upset with. I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this."

A screengrab of Neha Kakkar's post

She added that she will make sure not to post anything personal on her social media ever again. Neha continued, "I agree I shouldn't be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media coz (because) media people know very well ke “Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya jaata hai” (mountain out of a molehill). Lesson learnt, Ab se (now) I'm not going to talk about my personal life bhaisahab!!!! Bechari (helpless) Emotional Nehu is too Emotional for This World! Sorry and thank you, My NeHearts. Don't worry, I'll be back soon with a BANG! Much love.”



A screengrab of Neha Kakkar's previous post

Neha Kakkar's post is now going viral online. This comes after the singer shared two Instagram stories to share that she is going to ‘take a break from responsibilities and relationships’. She also requested the paparazzi not to click her and urged for privacy.



