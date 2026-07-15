Nick Jonas Confesses Bollywood Gossip Is What He 'Loves Most' About His Marriage With Priyanka Chopra, Fans Say, 'Jiju Is Just Like Us'

Priyanka Chopra was the recent guest at the Hey Jonas podcast hosted by Nick Jonas, along with his brothers Kevin and Joe. In the conversation, the couple, popularly known as NickYanka, spilt the beans on the beginning of their fairytale romance and shared inside details of their first few meetings. In the podcast, Nick Jonas, who is lovingly referred to as Nick Jiju by Indian fans, also shared what his favourite thing about being married to Priyanka Chopra is.

Nick Jonas is the source of Bollywood gossip for Priyanka Chopra

One would think that the Indian actress might be the one being up to date with the latest industry gossip; however, that is not true in Priyanka Chopra's case. The actress has shared previously as well that she is mostly not in the know of any gossip that does the rounds in the rumour mills. In the latest podcast, Nick Jonas confessed that he takes on the burden to keep his wife updated with the latest ongoings of the showbiz back at her home.

Nick Jonas confessed, “So one of the things that I have loved most about these eight years together (with Priyanka) is all the Bollywood gossip I have got," sparking an amused reaction from his wife. She added, "His whole feed is filled with the gossip." Priyanka also shared, "I don't know when someone's broken up with someone, and you (Nick) are always the one to tell me. It usually happens when I am texting someone, and I will be like, 'Hey, give my love to blah, blah, blah.' And he's like, 'No, they've broken up.' And I'm like, 'Oh, so you keep on the gossip.'"



When Kevin and Joe pick at this and ask Nick to reveal some of the latest updates about celebrity breakups, the singer chooses to remain quiet. He also admitted to lurking around on social media to get some Bollywood updates. Nick confessed, “There are a couple of accounts that I kind of ghost follow, you know? There's some good tea, though. There's like all these storylines that you have got to follow.” Fans of the couple have been resharing clips of Nick's confession in high numbers. They have even stressed that the singer is as celebrity-obsessed, a Bollywood maniac, as most others in India.



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