Viral Video: Indian Fan Gets Matt Damon To Sign A Potato At The Odyssey Mumbai Premiere, Here's Why

Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Christopher Nolan arrived in Mumbai for the Indian premiere of The Odyssey. The team launched the film in Mumbai with a special media screening on July 10, followed by a red-carpet premiere on Saturday that was attended by several members of the Indian film industry. Several photos and videos from the Mumbai premiere of The Odyssey went viral online.

One particular video that caught the attention of social media users was when a fan requested the lead actor, Matt Damon, to autograph a potato for him. A clip of the bizarre request has been doing the rounds on social media. While many would think that the vegetable was a alterntative to paper for the unthinking fan who was not ready for the star encounter, the reality is quite the contrary. The reason behind the fan's request carries a much deeper reason than anticipated.

Why did Matt Damon sign a potato for an Indian fan at The Odyssey premiere?

As unusual as the request may have sounded, Matt Damon immediately understood the assignment and obliged the fan with an autograph on the potato. The gesture was actually a reference to the actor's popular science fiction movie, The Martian (2015). In the Ridley Scott directorial, Matt Damon plays an astronaut who is stranded on Mars after a space mission goes wrong. When he is left behind on the planet by his crew, he is simply left with some potatoes for survival. Turning the situation around, he tries to farm the potato on Mars to cultivate the vegetable for sustenance. Understanding the context, Damon chuckled and gave the fan the autrograph creating the epic moment at the premiere.



Also Read: Tom Holland Praises Indian Fans At The Odyssey Screening

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, whose long journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War reunites him with his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, and son Telemachus, portrayed by Tom Holland. The ensemble cast also includes Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Travis Scott, Charlize Theron and Elliot Page. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 17.



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