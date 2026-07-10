Nick Jonas Joins Priyanka Chopra At Wimbledon Via Facetime, Couple's Adorable Moment Steals Spotlight During Women's Semi-finals

Dressed in white and beige, Priyanka Chopra served one of the most iconic moments at the ongoing Wimbledon tournament. The lawn tennis sport has become closely associated with celebrity spotting. Several Hollywood A-listers and celebrities from all walks of life attend the high-profile sport, making it a headline-grabbing event, especially for dating rumours, new partnerships, promotions and fashion forwardness.

Priyanka Chopra attended the women's singles semi-final between Karolina Muchova and Coco Gauff on Thursday, local time. The actress was seated in the Royal Box at Centre Court during the game. While the actress arrived solo, she was joined by her husband, Nick Jonas, virtually. In a now-viral moment, Priyanka was seen dialling Jonas on FaceTime and giving him a front-row view of the semi-final match. She was accompanied by fellow-actor Cynthia Erivo at the match.

Priyanka Chopra brings old school charm to Wimbledon

Appearing at the Wimbledon match, Priyanka Chopra donned a simple eggshell dress to the sporting event. She teamed the look with a matching bandana. She completed it by teaming it with simple loop earrings and her statement watch. Photos and videos of the actress from the match are now viral online.

Priyanka Chopra is no stranger to Wimbledon. The actress earlier attended the events with Nick Jonas in 2023 and 2024. She attended the sporting match for the first time in 2021.

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