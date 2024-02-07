English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

Nicki Minaj Says New Song Isn't A Diss Track Against Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj refutes claims of her song Big Foot targeting Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper engaged in a lively online conversation with fans to clarify.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rapper Nicki Minaj has debunked all the rumours about her latest track named Big Foot. The rapper clarified that it is not aimed to be a diss at Megan Thee Stallion. The clarification dispelled speculation surrounding their ongoing feud. Despite initial conjecture, Nicki asserts that the lyrics and content of the song do not target her fellow artists.

The controversial lyrics of Nicki Minaj's Big Foot

The controversy erupted when Nicki Minaj previewed Big Foot during an Instagram Live session. The song featured lyrics that fans interpreted as subtle jabs at Megan Thee Stallion. The lines, mentioning a "bad b**" with a height reference, fueled speculation about a connection to the 2020 incident involving rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan in the foot. Social media posts further fueled the fire with Nicki sharing a snapshot of Megan.

Reacting to online claims that Big Foot was a diss track, Nicki Minaj denied the accusations on X formally known as Twitter. She responded to a post asserting it as a Megan Thee Stallion diss while insisting on correcting the narrative. A subsequent tweet suggesting Nicki had extra songs ready in case Megan responded to the track also drew a strong reaction. Nicki clarified that she never mentioned Megan's name and accused the account of spreading falsehoods for engagement.

Rapper Nicki Minaj warns against rumours


The online exchange between Nicki Minaj and the account generated significant attention, accumulating thousands of likes and reposts. Nicki responded playfully but warned of potentially revealing the account owner's real name in a second song. The incident highlights the influence of social media speculation on artist narratives and the intense scrutiny surrounding celebrity interactions.

In summary, Nicki Minaj's Big Foot sparks controversy amid speculation of it being a Megan Thee Stallion diss track. The rapper swiftly denies these claims, engaging in a lively exchange on social media to correct the narrative and dismiss rumours. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

