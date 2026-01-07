Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban Finalise Divorce, Court Docs Reveal Child Custody Plan In Favour Of Big Little Lies Star

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are divorced and legally single. The former couple has now ended the 19-year marriage due to "irreconcilable difference between the parties that would render continuation of the marriage impractical and impossible”, as per the court filing. While once Hollywood's most popular power couples have gone their separate ways, the terms of Nicole and Keith's divorce settlement reveals a key detail regarding the custody of their two kids - daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban married in 2006 | Image: X

As per documents obtained by international media outlets, Nicole will be spending 306 days a year with their daughters while Keith will have every other weekend with the girls, totaling 59 days. As per reports, the agreed upon custody plan echoes the parenting plan Nicole had submitted alongside her divorce filing. The plan they signed states that Nicole would be the primary residential parent to the children. It suggested they would remain living in Nashville as they have all their lives.

Nicole Kidman with her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret | Image: X

The divorce filing also states that neither parent would need child or spousal support and lays out a roughly equal division of their joint assets. All property including household furniture, appliances, vehicles, bank accounts, investments and personal items will be divided to the mutual satisfaction of both parties, with each maintaining ownership of their possessions.

Nicole and Keith met in Los Angeles in 2005 and were married in Sydney the following year. Nicole filed for divorce in September last year, ending their 19-year-long union. The Hollywood superstar's split was a surprise to many, but it had clearly been in the works for a while. The marriage was the first for Keith and the second for Nicole, who was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. Kidman also has two older children, a daughter and a son, with Tom.