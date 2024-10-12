Published 10:51 IST, October 12th 2024
No Stopping 'Garba Queen' Falguni Pathak As She Sings Navratri Melodies Even During Heavy Rainfall
Despite the city's unpredictable weather and sudden heavy rain, Mumbaikars and Falguni Pathak didn’t let it stop the celebration. The video went viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
'Garba Queen' Falguni Sings Navratri Melodies Amid Heavy Rainfall | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:51 IST, October 12th 2024