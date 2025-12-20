Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hain Actress Shilpa Shinde Says Shubhangi Atre 'Copied' Her As Angoori: Comedy Is Not Everyone's Cup Of Tea

Popular and long-running comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is all set to premiere its new season. This time, it will have elements of horror comedy. Fans have another reason to look forward to the second edition as OG Angoori, actress Shilpa Shinde is all set to reprise her role and Shubhangi Atre has quit. Shilpa was part of the original BGPH cast when it started airing in 2015. In 2016, however, she accused the makers of harassment and quit abruptly. Shubhangi was roped in her instead and she essayed the vibrant and innocent Angoori in her own style. However, she borrowed elements from Shilpa's portrayal of the role.

While many thought that after Shilpa's exit the show would shut down, BGPH continues to air till date and has joined the list of longest airing Indian daily soaps. As BGPH 2.0 is set to air from December 22, Shubhangi has been replaced by Shilpa. The latter was asked about her return to BGPH after nearly a decade. When Telly Chakkar told Shilpa that Shubhangi praised her as a good actress, she said, "Sahi kaha hai. Sahi Pakde Hain." However, Shilpa mentioned that even though she thinks Shubhangi is a good actress, she “copied her” in BGPH as she stepped into the role of Angoori. Shilpa also said that if Shubhangi's take on Angoori would have been different than hers, she would have been more popular.

"As an actor, like I have said previously as well, comedy is not everyone's cup of tea. Kisi ko copy karna bahut mushkil hota hai. Bahut pressure hota hai. Aaj main kitna bhi sochun kisi actor ko copy karna woh copy hi ho jati hai chahe main jitni bi acchi acting karun. Woh chiz shayad apni alag hoti toh woh mujse zyada popular hoti. Apni alag hoti toh... Kisi ko copy karna thoda sa difficult hota hai. Woh alag track par chala jata hai. I dont know... uske liye usko pyaar mila hai, 10 saal show chalaya hai usne toh acchi chiz this uske liye bhi," Shilpa said.

Shubhangi will play the role of Angoori Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, fans will get to see Shubhangi in the role of Angoori in the upcoming film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run, set to release on February 6.