Nostalgia Alert! Enrique Iglesias Recreates 13-Year-Old Viral Moment, Kisses A Fan At Mumbai Concert | Watch

Enrique Iglesias, a veteran Spanish singer, returned to India after 13 years and performed live in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 29. Now, numerous videos and photos from the concert are going viral on the internet, leaving the netizens thrilled. Among all, there is a video of Enrique recreating a 13-year-old moment. Yes, the Spanish pop sensation kissed one of his fans.

Enrique Iglesias kisses a fan

In a video going viral on the internet, Enrique can be seen greeting and shaking hands with his fans. Before going back on the stage, he held a woman's face in his hand and gave a peck on her cheek. This gesture quickly took the internet by storm.

Enrique’s gestures towards his fans during concerts are nothing new. Earlier, in 2012, during his concert in Pune, he called a fan on the stage, asked her to sing with him and later hugged and kissed her, leaving the entire crowd stunned.

Who's who of celebs attended Enrique Iglesias' concert

The singer set the stage ablaze with his electrifying performance at his Mumbai concert. He greeted his Indian fans with 'Namaste', winning their hearts on the very first day of the concert. Several Bollywood celebs were also seen in attendance, including Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Vidya Balan, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Jay Bhanushali and Disha Parmar. Several videos are going viral on the internet that show them enjoying the concert in the VIP section.

Held at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai, the concert drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 25,000 fans. Dressed in an all-black ensemble with his signature cap, Enrique performed several of his chart-topping hits, including Chasing The Sun, Subeme La Radio, Heartbeat, Freak, Be With You, Duele el Corazon and Bailamos.

