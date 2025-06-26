Not Just Sardarji 3 Row, Diljit Dosanjh Has Courted Other “National’ Controversies Over The Years

The backlash against actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh shows no sign of simmering down. Diljit has been in the hot waters for releasing his film Sardar Ji 3 which features Pakistani actress Hania Amir. There are many that see the move as insensitive given the rising tension between the two countries and several cinema associations have called for a ban on him for hurting national sentiments.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the actor has been accused of hurting national sentiments.

Spelling ‘Punjab’ as ‘Panjab’

During his Dil-Luminati concert promotions, one of Diljit’s social media posts spelled ‘Punjab’ as ‘Panjab’ - a Pakistani interpretation of the name of the state. The actor was quick to react and explained that the spelling is a historically accurate transliteration meaning ‘the land of five rivers’ but denied any political motivation. He later deleted the post.

Indian flag at the Coachella