Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Or Akshay Kumar, THIS Telugu Celeb Is Highest-paid Indian Actor

Indian actors have been ruling the big screens with their movies not just here but across the globe, particularly the South stars, such as Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Prabhas and Jr NTR. Their popularity has risen to a level that top highest-paid actors in India belong to South cinema actors. Take a look at the list of top 10 highest-paid actors, per Forbes.

Allu Arjun

Thanks to her 2021 release Pushpa, Allu Arjun has topped the list of highest-paid actors in India. He has been one of the talented actors since he made his acting debut, but Sukumar's Pushpa added a feather in his came when he was awarded the prestigious National Award. Reportedly, Allu Arjun charged ₹300 crore for the upcoming highly anticipated Pushpa 2, serving as the sequel to the blockbuster movie Pushpa.

Thalapathy Vijay

Following Allu Arjun is a Tamil actor Vijay who has found his place at the second spot. The success of his recent releases The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), Leo and Beast, adds him to the list of one of the highest-paid actors. He reportedly charged ₹200 crore for GOAT, the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan secured third spot and has a net worth of ₹6,300 crore in his latest movies. His last release Dunki, earned between ₹150 crore to₹250 crore at the box office.

Rajinikanth

The superstar of Indian cinema has found his place at the fourth spot in the list of highest-paid Indian actors. He charged ₹125 crore in his recently released movie Vettaiayn.

Aamir Khan

Mr Perfectionist, who has been away from the silver screens for two years now has a reported net worth of ₹1862 crore. However, his last release Lasl Singh Chaddha earned between ₹100-275 crore at the box office.

Prabhas

The actor witnessed a few flops before breaking several records at the box office with his Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin. He reportedly charced ₹100-200 crore for his last release, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan .

Ajith Kumar

Tamil actor has also found his place as highest paid Indian actor. He reportedly charged ₹105-165 crore for Thunivu.

Salman Khan

The actor reportedly charges ₹100-150 crore for a film.

Kamal Haasan

Superstar of Indian cinema, who has given numerous blockbuster movies in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. The veteran star reportedly earned ₹100-150 crore for his role in Indian 2.