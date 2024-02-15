Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

Once Called 'Good For Nothing', This Director Is Now India's Highest-grossing Filmmaker

Establishing one's name in the coveted list of India's highest-grossing directors is no mean feat. The man in question was once called 'good for nothing'.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Makkhi
Makkhi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The boom of regional content in cinema has brought to the forefront several names that had somewhat of a restricted audience. Though the name in question arguably did not suffer this particular setback, his most recent film shook, not just the Indian box office but also affirmatively put India on the global map of cinema. The man in question however, was once referred to as 'good for nothing'.

Advertisement

From being 'good for nothing' to ruling the box office


The director in question, is none other than Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli. In a throwback video posted by a user on social media platform Reddit, Rajamouli can be seen revealing the moment in his early life that served as a wake up call for him. He revealed how though his family was rather rich, having had owned 360 acres of land in Karnantaka, they eventually lost everything and had to move to Chennai. Rajamouli shared how they were a family of thirteen living in a bedroom apartment with his brother being the sole breadwinner of the family. 

Advertisement


He further shared, "By the time I was 22, I was doing nothing. For five years, my father had been asking me to do something. I used to be slippery like an eel. One of my aunts was scolding me, saying, ‘Rajamouli is good for nothing.’ My bhabhi told me, ‘I don’t want my son to be called by bad names by anyone.’ That’s the only thing she told me, and I suddenly started taking my life seriously and started working seriously."

Advertisement

The beginnings of his cinematic journey


Rajamouli began his career behind the camera by assisting several directors in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh. He also assisted his own father, Vijayendra Prasad, before marking his directorial debut with Student No: 1 (2001) which featured Jr NTR. The Prabhas starrer Chatrapathi (2005) is where things really started picking up for him.

Advertisement

 The Ram Charan starrer Magadheera (2009) is what catapulted Rajamouli into the big leagues. This was followed by Eega, Baahubali and RRR which have now cemented his name in the annals of Indian cinema. 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

an hour ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

an hour ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

an hour ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

an hour ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

an hour ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

8 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

9 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

10 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

11 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

11 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

13 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'First time in 15 years': Jay Shah opens up on Virat Kohli's absence

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. Fresh Rounds of Tear Gas Fired at Shambhu Border; Key Meet Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Move Over The Days Of Love, It's Time For Anti-Valentine's Week 2024

    Lifestyle19 minutes ago

  4. Cillian Murphy Really Ate 1 Almond A Day On Oppenheimer Set?

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. Uttar Pradesh: Massive Explosion Occurs at Event in Bundelkhand, 2 Dead

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo