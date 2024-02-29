Opera Singer Gioconda Vessichelli To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash

Advertisement

International Opera singer Gioconda Vessichelli will be performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. The international star will be performing along with Pritam. Many prominent global personalities are going to perform at the pre-wedding bash.

Gioconda Vessichelli to perform at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash

Gioconda is performing after she has completed a song recording with Pritam. According to reports, she had just taken a flight from Oman where she had a rocking Vvip show in Muscat.

This comes in as some of the other international celebrities have started arriving in Jamnagar to begin rehearsing for their performances. Recently, international artists Adam Blackstone and J Brown were spotted at the airport with their respective teams.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began their pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva in Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Food was distributed to approximately 51,000 village residents as part of the Anna Seva. Keeping with family tradition, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and other family members, including Radhika, fed the villagers Gujarati food.

From March 1-3, the Ambani family will host a three-day gala event in Jamnagar. On the first day, guests will attend a cocktail party called 'An Evening in Everland’. On the second day, they will be taken on a 'Walk on the Wildside'. On Day 3, the guests will celebrate India's cultural heritage under the theme 'Hastakshar'.

According to reports, around 2,500 dishes will be prepared over three days, with cuisines ranging from Japanese, Thai, Mexican, and Parsi. A team of 21 chefs will be landing in Jamnagar from Indore, who will prepare over 70 dishes for breakfast, 250 dishes for lunch, and over 250 dishes for dinner. Interestingly, midnight snacks will also be available from 12 AM to 4 AM, with over 80 items on the menu.