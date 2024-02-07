Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy 'moved to Ireland as he was desperate for quiet life'

When he was a rising star, Cillian Murphy made the decision to move with his and Yvonne’s two boys to his native Ireland from his house in North London.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy | Image:Cillian Murphy/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hollywood star Cillian Murphy moved out of London as he was desperate to "live a quiet life" away from the showbiz glare he "hates". The Oppenheimer star has been walking on red carpets for months courtesy his now-Oscar nominated portrayal of nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer epic.

How Cillian spends his life in Ireland

A source said he has a personal “hatred” for the showy side of being a star and would far rather indulge his passion for listening to music at the four-storey, six-bed Victorian family home in Ireland he shares with his 51-year-old artist wife Yvonne McGuinness, who he married in 2004 and their two children.

An insider told Hello magazine, “Cillian is a really nice guy, but very private. He really hates that side of being an actor -- the press, the attention. But in his friendship group, a tight-knit group of people he knows and trusts, he’s really relaxed. He’s not shy, he’s really good company and he’s funny. And he’s really into music. Apart from acting, that’s his thing. He moved to Ireland from North London when his kids were young. He just wanted to get away from it all, live a quiet life.”

Advertisement

More about Cillian's personal life

When he was a rising star Murphy made the decision to move with his and Yvonne’s two boys to his native Ireland from his house in North London, reports femalefirst.co.uk. They moved to Monkstown, Dublin, where they still live.

Advertisement

Murphy grew up in Cork, where he attended the Catholic secondary Presentation Brothers College, and went on to study law at University College in his home city -- but also starred in some of its drama productions, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

His first role was in the stage version of Disco Pigs in 1996, and the success of the production led to him moving into acting and then to London, where he appeared in theatre and filmed his breakout role in Danny Boyle’s zombie horror 28 Days Later. He’s already picked up the Golden Globe for best actor for his role in 2023’s ‘Oppenheimer', and is one of the bookies’ favourites to repeat the feat at the Oscars in March.

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

25 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aisa Mauka Fir Kahan Milega: PM Modi Quips on Kharge's Long RS Speech

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr stats in 23/24 season

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  3. List of Top Cities With Highest Home Price Rise in Asia-Pacific

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement