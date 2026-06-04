Pahlaj Nihalani, Former CBFC Chairman And Producer, Dies At 76

Pahlaj Nihalani, former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson and film producer, has died at 76. Abhay Sinha, IMPPA President, confirmed the news to IANS. As per reports, the producer was suffering from liver-related issues and had been ailing for some time. His last rites will be performed at a crematorium in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.

Who was Pahlaj Nihalani?

He was a well-known producer who had bankrolled several hit movies in Bollywood. He began his career as a film producer in the early 1980s with Haathkadi. In 1986, he made his notable contributions with Ilzaam, marking the debut of Govinda. The following year, he produced Aag Hi Aag, which marked the debut of Chunky Panday.

In his career spanning over 3 decades, Nihalani produced hit movies such as Aandhi-Toofan, Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Gunahon Ka Faisla, Aag Hi Aag and Talaash. His last project was Rangeela Raja, starring Govinda.

Apart from producing the film, he has also made a cameo appearance in the 2008 film Halla Bol, starring Ajay Devgn and Vidya Balan.

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He also headed CBFC from 2015 to 2017. He was also the president of the Association of Pictures and TV Programme Producers for 29 years until he resigned in 2009.

Film industry mourns the demise of Pahlaj Nihalani

Soon after the news broke, Ashoke Pandit took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to the producer. He penned a heartbreaking note that reads, "Sad to know about the demise of a veteran film Producer & an Industry leader Respected Pahalaj Nihalini ji, this morning due to heart attack. He was a man who stood by the Industry causes and somebody who is responsible for making many hit films. A great loss to the Industry. Will miss him & his dynamism. Om Shanti.”

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A fan wrote, "A great leader. A knowledgeable film maker. A great guide to us all. #PahlajNihalani ji is no more. RIP ! Strength to all in the family."