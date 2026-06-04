Peddi Early Reviews: Is Janhvi Kapoor Just An Eye-Candy In Ram Charan's Sports Drama?

Peddi Early Reviews: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor have been gearing up for the release of their upcoming sports drama Peddi. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film will release on Friday, June 5, but the early reviews are out, which will help the viewers decide if the movie is worth the time or not.

'Peddi doesn't follow the tried and tested masala template'

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has penned the review after watching Peddi at a special screening. He shared that the film is watchable but has some loose ends. The entire film is resting on Ram Charan's shoulders as Janhvi's character is not written properly. He said that she deserved "strong writing", which means she is just a prop in the film.

"A sports drama with its share of highs and lows... Its biggest strength is #RamCharan's memorable performance + several terrific moments... Screenplay could've been tighter and the runtime shorter. The film doesn't follow the tried-and-tested masala template, but at the same time, it attempts to cram a little too much into its 3-hour-plus runtime," he wrote.

He praised the director and wrote, "After making an impressive directorial debut with the well-crafted and hugely successful #Uppena, director #BuchiBabuSana returns with an unconventional, content-driven film in his second outing, Peddi."

Advertisement

However, he also pointed out the loose ends in the film, such as the romantic track, where several scenes feel stretched and unnecessary. The special track evokes Pushpa vibes.

According to him, Janhvi's character deserved "stronger writing and more impactful presentation".

Advertisement

"#Peddi rests largely on #RamCharan's shoulders, and the actor delivers a sparkling, stunning, award-worthy performance... It's a physically demanding role that also demands a high emotional quotient – not an easy combination to pull off – but #RamCharan is simply smashing," he added.

He concluded by writing, "The buzz for #Peddi in the #Hindi markets is currently on the lower side, and its boxoffice prospects will depend heavily on positive word of mouth... The #Telugu version, meanwhile, is expected to dominate the business."

Peddi day 1 advance booking