Updated February 1st, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Reacts To Backlash Over Viral Video Hitting Staffer

Speaking on a podcast, Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reacted to the backlash he has been receiving after a video of him hitting a staffer went viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
A file photo of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | Image:Spotify
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recently opened up about a widely shared viral video where he was seen hitting a man with a shoe. Speaking on a podcast, the Pakistani singer said that he has apologised to Naveed, the man in the video. In the video, the singer could be seen slapping the man and then hitting him with his slipper as he asked, "where is my bottle?". The singer can be seen brutally pulling the man’s hair and pushing him to the ground.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan says he has already apologised to his ‘student’

Days after a video of the Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hitting a staffer went viral, he has broken silence on the matter. Talking to Adeel Asif on his podcast, he noted that the man, Naveed is his shagird (student) to whom he had already apologised. When accused of physically assaulting his protege, the singer said, “I did apologise to him. He started crying and said, ‘Ustaad ji (Sir) why are you doing this?’” The 49-year-old said, “Baap ka jaise role hota hai. Shagird ki baap hone ki jarurat hai. Humne woh role hi adaa kia hai (I am his teacher. I have played the role of his father).” 

Rahat also went on to say that he has been taking care of the man and his family financially ever since the incident. He stated that he is taking care of the staff member’s family by paying their medical bills and wedding expenses. 

What was the Rahat Fateh Ali Khan video that went viral? 

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s comments on the podcast come after he issued a clarification video on the same. On January 27, a video of a Pakistani singer hitting a staff member with slippers went viral on social media. Hours after the video went viral, the singer issued a clarification stating that the man was his disciple and that what happened between them was a personal matter. In the video, the Pakistani singer could be seen thrashing the staff member with his shoe. Clarifying the matter, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan posted a video featuring himself with the man who was seen being beaten up, as well as his father and clarified his actions. "This is about a personal issue between an ustad and a shagird. He is like my son. This is how the relationship is between a teacher and his disciple. If a disciple does something good, I shower my love on him. If he does something wrong, he is punished," he said in the apology video. 

The Zaroori Tha hitmaker said he had also apologised to him after the incident. The alleged victim's father also supported Khan, highlighting the relation between the 'ustad and shagird' in the field of music.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:36 IST

